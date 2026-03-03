Three briliant indie games announced and released by surprise on Switch 2 today

HQ

The latest Nintendo Indie World showcase was shorter than usual, only 15 minutes, but it did reveal a lot of quality and diverse indie games coming out on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 soon... including some that were released today. Among those, one that is considered by many as a GOTY contender last year: Blue Prince.

The puzzle roguelike game Dogubomb, originally launced in April last year, has been "shadowdropped" on Switch 2 (not available on the original Switch) and, for the first week, until March 11, you can buy it at a 34% discount, only 19.79 euros. It is truly one of the most innovative games out there, and an unforgettable experience if you persevere.

But Blue Prince wasn't the only game announced and released on Switch today. Minishoot' Adventures, released originally in April 2024 in Steam, has been released on Switch 2, Switch, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (and also Xbox Game Pass) today, March 3. It is a 2D twin-stick shooter with Zelda-inspired dungeons.

Finally, the other shadow-drop of the Indie World is Rotwood, a 2D beat'em up game created by Klei Entertainment (Don't Starve, Mark of the Ninja Remastered, Oxygen Not Included) which arrives exclusively to Switch 2 (not the original Switch) on consoles and Steam, after releasing in Steam early access in April 2024.

