Three Blizzard classics join Battle.net

Battle.net has long served as Blizzard's own digital game store and social platform. The vast majority of the studio's titles can be found via this format, but there have been gaps where a few beloved classics have been noted by their absence.

Now three such gaps are finally being filled. Blizzard has announced that Diablo, Warcraft: Orcs & Humans and Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness are now available through the aforementioned game store, and those who have been looking for these classics can now get them directly from the developer who created them around 25-30 years ago.

By the way, Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness comes packaged with the Beyond the Dark Portal expansion, and those who buy Diablo get the Hellfire add-on as well.