Last year, Nickelodeon and Paramount announced that they had formed a new studio called Avatar Studios, a company that has intentions of creating new content based on the beloved anime brand. Today, we can see that studio's efforts coming to fruition, as Variety has reported that three Avatar: The Last Airbender movies are in the works.

There's no word as to the plot of the movies, but we are told that series veteran Lauren Montgomery has been tapped to direct the first of the movies, and that original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are attached to the projects as well.

Otherwise, it's also stated that the three upcoming movies will be animated, and will be three standalone stories.