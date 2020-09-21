English
Follow us
news
Monster Hunter Rise

Three Amiibos for Monster Hunter Rise announced

The figurines for Palamute, Magnamalo, and Palico will allow you to unlock different armour sets.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Just last week, during a Mini Nintendo Direct dedicated to third-party developers, Nintendo announced Monster Hunter Rise, a new exclusive action game for Nintendo Switch in the popular Capcom series.

We know that the game's launch is scheduled for March 26, 2021, but we were not yet aware that the game would have three Amiibo figurines. It has been a while since Nintendo neglected its much-loved statuettes, and after various rumors from some insiders these days, Nintendo of Europe's Twitter account has formalised the launch of three special Amiibo.

In particular, these are Palamute, Magnamalo, and Palico, and the three figurines will allow you to unlock some special armor for our hunters in-game. The three Amiibos can be purchased only on MyNintendo Store starting next year.

Will you buy one of these figurines?

Monster Hunter Rise

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy