Threads of Time shown in yet another stunning trailer

At last year's Tokyo Game Show, we got to check out the almost ridiculously stylish role-playing game Threads of Time, inspired by Japanese classics such as Secret of Mana, Chrono Trigger, and Final Fantasy.

To truly preserve the retro feel, the game has been developed with Unreal Engine 5 to seamlessly blend beautiful pixel art with modern HD and lighting effects on the same premises as Team Asano's titles (Octopath Traveler, Bravely Default 2, Live a Live, and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake).

This year's Tokyo Game Show was the perfect opportunity to showcase the title again, this time with a little more focus on gameplay than before - but it looks just as gorgeous as ever. Unfortunately, we still don't know when it will be released, but the confirmed formats are PC and Xbox.

Take a look and enjoy below.