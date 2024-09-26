Threads of Time announced at Xbox Tokyo Game Show broadcast: time-travelling JRPG with GORGEOUS HD-2D graphics

Fans of 2D-HD games, rejoice! A new, gorgeos game has been announced (or, better said, has resurfaced) during the Tokyo Game Show 2024 Xbox Broadcast.

The game was first announced in late 2021, and now it has been confirmed for Steam and Xbox consoles. It was previously confirmed for Switch. You can watch the latest trailer here.

HQ

The game is being developed by indie studio Riyo Games. Inspired by classics JRPG like Secret of Mana, Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy, the game uses Unreal Engine 5 to render gorgeos pixel art with modern HD lightning and reflection effects, in the vein of Team Asano games (Octopath Traveler, Bravely Default 2, and the remakes of Dragon Quest 2 and 3).

In fact, its similar to one of them, Live a Live, as it will be a time-travelling adventure, set in various periods like the dinosaur age (you can ride dinosaurs, yay!), the middle-ages or the far future. Even an apocalyptic one...

The retro graphics and turn based combat will be highlited by modern visuals and dynamic battles. Threads of Time doesn't have a release date, but it could end up being an essential game for JRPG fans. Certainly, one of the best-looking ones.