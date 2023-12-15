Threads is now available in Europe

HQ

Earlier this year, Facebook/Meta launched a Twitter (it was still called Twitter at the time) competitor called Threads, which was off to a great start - but the success seemingly waned as it was only available in a few selected countries - which did not include Europe.

But now Mark Zuckerberg has decided that we should be able to use Threads as well, and starting today, it is now open for everyone. You can start your account by either making a new one or just use the same as Instagram. Head over this way or just download the app to either Android or Ios.