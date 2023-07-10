Threads hits 100 million users in less than five days

HQ

People seem to be very excited that a new social media platform has made its debut, as it has taken Meta's Threads platform less than five days to hit 100 million users, smashing a record that was previously held by Open AI's ChatGPT.

In fact, this record is just another that the app has smashed, as it only took seven hours for Threads to clock 10 million users, and then a short while longer to jump all the way to 30 million users. Following this was a double in user count within a 24-hour period, and now, five days after launch, Threads has over 100 million people all signed up, which is all the more impressive since the app isn't even available in Europe due to the EU's data privacy laws.

With Threads designed to be Meta's take on Twitter, we'll have to see if the platform can reach or surpass Twitter's supposed 350 million users in the future.

Thanks, BBC.