Thrawn confirmed as villain in The Mandalorian movie

As you might know, The Mandalorian is getting a movie, which means it needs a proper beginning and an ending in a time span of roughly two hours. So who will be the villain? During an interview with Empire Magazine, Dave Filoni was asked if Grand Admiral Thrawn would be the antagonist in the film adaptation of The Mandalorian. He responded as follows:

"Definitely, in my eyes."

Filoni sees Thrawn as an important individual to tie up the loose ends of the popular TV series and movie. We also know that he will appear in Ahsoka. This is one of the most popular and established characters Filoni has included in his work. Therefore, it remains to be seen how well he is portrayed in the movie.

