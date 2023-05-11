Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Thrawn confirmed as villain in The Mandalorian movie

It's finally time to see what the Grand Admiral has been up to.

As you might know, The Mandalorian is getting a movie, which means it needs a proper beginning and an ending in a time span of roughly two hours. So who will be the villain? During an interview with Empire Magazine, Dave Filoni was asked if Grand Admiral Thrawn would be the antagonist in the film adaptation of The Mandalorian. He responded as follows:

"Definitely, in my eyes."

Filoni sees Thrawn as an important individual to tie up the loose ends of the popular TV series and movie. We also know that he will appear in Ahsoka. This is one of the most popular and established characters Filoni has included in his work. Therefore, it remains to be seen how well he is portrayed in the movie.

