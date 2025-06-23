THQ Nordic's Digital Showcase returns this August

HQ

THQ Nordic has announced that it will be continuing its annual summer tradition of hosting a Digital Showcase in August. This has been confirmed by the publisher, who reveals that this year's event is slated to happen on August 1 at the time of 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST, with the show set to feature the following.

"This year's showcase promises a feast of world premiere announcements, fresh updates on previously announced titles (yes, including some long-awaited release dates), and - you guessed it - a few surprises we didn't hint at already... or did we?"

As to what THQ Nordic could be referring to here, the publisher elaborates and confirms that Gothic 1 Remake, Titan Quest II, Reanimal, The Eternal Life of Goldman, and Wreckfest 2 will absolutely be present, including "a few aces" that constitute "dark and thrilling or colorful and heartwarming or even a true family game - and a couple that nobody's expecting (No, it's still not the Spanish Inquisition - sorry)."

The exact duration of the show has yet to be mentioned.