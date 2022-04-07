Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

THQ Nordic to host digital showcase on August 12

We're told to expect new announcements and also updates on already announced titles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The games publisher THQ Nordic has already put a date on when it will be hosting its annual digital showcase. Set to take place on August 12, the show is expected to be providing news on formerly announced games, as well as brand new announcements to boot.

As for the exact nature of the announcements, THQ Nordic has stated that it's top secret still, but that there will be hints closer to the showcase date. We are told, "you can look forward to everything from intense, dark and gritty to light, colorful and just plain fun!"

As for when exactly the showcase will be taking place on August 12, it will be starting at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST. Be sure to catch it here.

HQ
THQ Nordic to host digital showcase on August 12


Loading next content