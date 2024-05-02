THQ Nordic to host a showcase in August

HQ

We have a ton of exciting events and shows planned for the month of June, but what about after that? Well... there is Gamescom in late August, but before that THQ Nordic wants to command you attention.

The publisher has announced the next THQ Nordic Showcase, with this set for August 2, 2024 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST. While the full length of the show has yet to be affirmed, we are told that it will be "full of world premiere announcements, updates for previously announced games, and might even hold some surprises", with Gothic 1 Remake and Titan Quest II confirmed to be in attendance.

Also, there will be a pre-show from HandyGames that will no doubt include some exciting indies to gawk at.

Catch the THQ Nordic Showcase at YouTube or Twitch.