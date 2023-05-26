THQ Nordic offers Remedy to do a physical version of Alan Wake 2

HQ

As we reported recently, Alan Wake 2 won't get any physical release at is it digital-only, a way for Remedy to keep the price down as they do "not want to ship a disc product and have it require a download for the game". Now THQ Nordic has stepped up, offering Remedy to cover a physical version, something that hopefully means it could be sorted out in the end.

THQ Nordic handled the physical PC version of the first Alan Wake back in the day, so they definitely have experience with the franchise. If Remedy ultimately thinks this is a good idea remains to be seen, and if so, it will probably be the first time a AAA game has received a physical edition at day one thanks to a tweet.