THQ Nordic is holding a 10th Anniversary Sale with discounts up to 90%

The publisher is also giving away two titles for free.

HQ

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, THQ Nordic is currently holding a super-sized sale on Steam until September 23. Within this limited period, some of the publisher's biggest titles have as much as 90% off and Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance 1: are even available for free. You can take a look at some of our highlights from the sale below:

Biomutant - £36.29 (34% off)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - £8.24 (67% off)

Desperados III - £17.99 (60% off)

Darksiders Genesis - £8.90 (67% off)

Destroy All Humans! - £8.24 (67% off)

In related news, THQ Nordic recently hosted a 10th-anniversary livestream and here six brand-new titles were revealed. This included a remake for Destroy All Humans 2, a new SpongeBob 3D platformer called The Cosmic Shake, and a new-gen entry into the Mx vs. ATV series.

