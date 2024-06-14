THQ Nordic is bringing two unannounced titles for Gamescom

HQ

In recent years, THQ Nordic has organized its own event in August, and 2024 is no exception. Unlike last year, however, they will be present at Gamescom this year, where they promise to bring two unannounced titles in a recent press release sent to Gamereactor.

When it's actually time for the show, we will know which games they are, because they will be presented a little before:

"We have two more titles playable in Cologne, but we're keeping those under wraps for now. Stay tuned for their announcement just before gamescom opens on August 21st"

They do give us a tiny clue by writing how many letters there are in each title:

- _ _ _ _ _ _ (aka "unannounced game #1")

- _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ (yup, that's five words & 23 letters aka "unannounced game #2")

During Gamescom they will also showcase Gothic Remake, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Titan Quest II. THQ Nordic's own showcase will be held on August 2nd.