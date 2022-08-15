Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spider-Man Remastered on PC
      THQ Nordic has a South Park game in the works

      The game was briefly announced at the end of the recent Digital Showcase.

      The THQ Nordic Digital Showcase on Friday evening ended up having quite a few exciting reveals. We got to hear about a new Alone in the Dark game, got to see plenty of trailers from already announced titles, and even got a teaser of what the publisher still has up its sleeve.

      This came in a message at the end of the showcase where it was mentioned that THQ Nordic had 43 games in development and that 26 of which were still unannounced. Fortunately, that number has been brought down to 25 unannounced games, as in the final moments of the showcase, it was revealed that THQ Nordic is working with South Park Digital Studios on a new South Park game.

      There wasn't really anything else mentioned about the project other than that it's in the works, meaning we can't update you on platforms, release date, name, plotline, and so on. What we can say is that it's coming and that if you're looking forward to a new South Park video game, you should keep an eye on THQ Nordic.

      You can watch the full THQ Nordic Digital Showcase below.

