THQ Nordic confirms Gothic Remake to be in the works

Gothic fans gather around, THQ Nordic has shared some good news. Following the playable teaser that was live in December of last year, the publisher has revealed the statistics and survey results from the prototype build sessions and as it turns out, a whopping 180,000 gamers played the Gothic Remake playable teaser and most seem to have liked what they experienced. For those wanting to take a deep dive into the survey summary, it can be found here, but long story short - Gothic Remake is happening.

The announcement was made on Twitter, with THQ Nordic stating the following:

"You, the fans, have spoken: The Gothic 1 Remake will happen!

After two months, more than 180k have played the teaser and almost 95% of you are ready for a new "old" Gothic".

Are you ready to revisit the realm of Gothic?