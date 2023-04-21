THQ Nordic announces Digital Showcase 2023 in August

HQ

We already knew that June is pretty crammed with video game events thanks to Microsoft, Ubisoft and Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest. There are also rumors that Sony has something in store for us during either May or June.

Now THQ Nordic has announced a dedicated event of their own, the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023. This one will take place on August 11 and we can look forward to "world premiere announcements", and also new stuff for games we previously knew about.

Check out the teaser trailer for the event below.