THPS 1&2 Remake: Tony Hawk renames old grab trick out of respect for its creator

Yesterday, we started hearing more about the Tony Hawk remaster, with a demo due to land later this week. As Hawk himself wrote in an Instagram post, he wanted to use the relaunch of his first two skateboarding games to correct a mistake from the past. Thus, out of respect for the move's original creator, a well-known trick will be renamed in the upcoming remake, which will launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on September 4.

According to Hawk, the skating community discovered and named numerous tricks in the '80s in order to better differentiate them from one another. During that time, Californian hobby skater Chris Weddle discovered a variation of the "Air" grab that people quickly liked. When other skaters became aware of the trick, the name "Mute Air" became common because Weddle, according to Hawk, was called the "quiet, mute guy" at his local skate park. However, Weddle does not suffer from a speech disorder, rather he has a hearing impairment and therefore the term isn't at all appropriate.

Hawk realised this during his research into the origins of certain moves, and thus he decided to rename the "Mute Grab" to "The Weddle Grab" in (but not limited to) the upcoming Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2. Allegedly, Weddle is happy about the change, according to the pro skater legend's post. We're pretty pleased with it, too.