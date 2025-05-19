English
Thousands rally against overtourism in Canary Islands

However, the protests are not anti-tourism, but rather aim to promote a sustainable and equitable model.

The latest news on Spain. Spain is the second most visited country in the world, after France. On Sunday, thousands marched across the Canary Islands to protest the effects of mass tourism on housing affordability, traffic, and public services.

However, one thing worth noting is that organizers emphasized the protests are not anti-tourism, but rather aim to promote a sustainable and equitable model that benefits both residents and visitors. Check out the video below for a deeper dive.

Meloneras, Maspalomas, Canary Islands, Spain - October 20, 2024 - Demonstration of the Canarian people in the tourist resort of Maspalomas, in the south of Gran Canaria, against mass tourism // Shutterstock

