Thousands of US paratroopers deploy to Middle East

HQ

Thousands of US Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division have begun arriving in the Middle East, significantly expanding the American military presence as the war with Iran enters a new phase.

The deployment adds to a broader buildup that already includes thousands of Marines, naval forces and special operations units sent to the region in recent weeks. Officials said the troops are intended to increase operational flexibility, though no final decision has been made on deploying ground forces inside Iran.

Potential missions under consideration include securing shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, extracting sensitive nuclear material, or even seizing Kharg Island, which handles the majority of Iran's oil exports.

While officials stress the deployment is precautionary, the presence of elite airborne forces underscores the growing risk of escalation, particularly as any ground operation inside Iran would carry significant military and political consequences.