Thousands of people auditioned to be the new voice of Rick and Morty

After the firing of Justin Roiland at the beginning of the year, the showrunners for Rick and Morty had quite the task on their hands. To find a replacement for Roiland - who had up until that point been the only voice fans thought they'd ever hear behind the characters - was no easy feat.

As reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, the new voices in Harry Belden (Morty) and Ian Cardoni (Rick) took 6 months to find. Showrunner Scott Marder said in an interview that they heard thousands of prospective actors.

"It almost went so wide that we debated doing a global hotline though we knew it would wind up being a prank line," Marder said. "We felt like we needed to go that far and wide. It was harder than we thought. I thought it'd have been easier. Rick was a lot harder than I expected; everyone sounded like Macho Man Randy Savage or like a cousin of his. No one sounded exactly like Rick."

Series co-creator Dan Harmon chimed in on the challenges of casting someone that sounded exactly like Rick without just being able to do one or two lines.

"It's one thing to match an impression — can you do George W. Bush as well as Dana Carvey but can you then do it if you're not saying, 'Not gonna do it.' It was trying to strike this crazy balance; this character has to be angry, sad, despondent and all those things."

Cardoni was discovered early on, but Belden took a lot longer. Either way, it seems a majority of fans are happy with the change or haven't noticed it.

