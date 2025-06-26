Thousands of games on sale as Steam's summer madness begins

HQ

It's that time of year again - when wallets tremble, wishlists get dusted off, and thousands of games topple in price like dominoes. Yep, the Steam Summer Sale is officially live, and it's just as generous (and dangerous) as we've come to expect.

Starting today and running until July 11, PC gamers can dive into thousands of deals with deep discounts. Whether you're hunting for AAA blockbusters like Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and Hogwarts Legacy, or prefer digging through indie gems like Dave the Diver and Dredge, there's something practically screaming "buy me."

Steam has also tossed in a handful of quirky mini-games, oddball trading cards, and daily "highlight deals" to keep your clicking fingers in top form. It's the perfect excuse to bulk up your library with games you'll probably never have time to play - but absolutely need to own. Check out the sale here.

Which games will you be getting?