Those Who Remain is set to release in March

Camen 101's upcoming horror adventure Those Who Remain will release in March for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a Switch version coming at a later date.

Camel 101 announced the release date for horror adventure Those Who Remain, which will take players on a journey deep into the human psyche while having the player fear the dark - evil lurks within. Those Who Remain will release on PC (through Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 15 and those who wish to own the game in physical form are able to pre-order the retail-exclusive Deluxe Edition for PC and PlayStation 4 right now.

Apart from releasing on the aforementioned formats, a Switch version is also in the works, set to launch this summer. Check out the new trailer below.

Those Who Remain

