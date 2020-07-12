Cookies

Those Who Remain

Those Who Remain gets retail-exclusive deluxe edition

Camel 101 is releasing a physical deluxe edition of Those Who Remain on PC and PlayStation 4.

Camel 101 released its horror adventure title Those Who Remain back in late May of this year and it chilled us to the bone. Now, those who have yet to pick the game up or, alternatively, just really like collecting fancy editions of various games they already own, can purchase it today if you're in Europe as the retail-exclusive deluxe edition released today in the region or pre-order it ahead of the North American July 17 release.

This edition of the game comes with a digital download of the prequel comic Those Who Remain: Lights Out and collectable postcards for £15.99 (€19.99/$19.99) on PC and PlayStation 4. Find the availability here.

Those Who Remain

