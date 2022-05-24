Cookies

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer shows off Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher

The movie opens in cinemas this July.

Disney and Marvel has released yet another trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, and this one gives a really good look into the plot of the movie, and finally also shows off Christian Bale's terrifying villain, Gorr the God Butcher - whose main goal is to well... simply kill all gods.

The trailer looks more into Natalie Portman's The Mighty Thor as well, and of course gives us a better image of how Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie fits into the story. What it does seemingly step away from a bit is the Guardians of the Galaxy, who barely appear in this new trailer at all.

But anyway, be sure to check out the trailer below to get a better idea of what this movie will be serving up ahead of its July 8 premiere date.

