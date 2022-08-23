Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Thor: Love and Thunder to start streaming on Disney+ Day

The Marvel flick will make its debut on the streamer in early September.

Now that we are getting ever closer to Disney+ Day, which will be September 8 and will see Disney celebrating the existence of its streaming service with a bombardment of new content, the entertainment company has revealed another premiere that will take place as part of the day.

That will be the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe theatrical release, Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be making its streaming debut around two months after opening in cinemas around the world.

If you never managed to head to the cinema to catch the film when it was playing, you can check out the trailer for the film below, and read our thoughts right here.

