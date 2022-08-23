Thor: Love and Thunder to start streaming on Disney+ Day

HQ

Now that we are getting ever closer to Disney+ Day, which will be September 8 and will see Disney celebrating the existence of its streaming service with a bombardment of new content, the entertainment company has revealed another premiere that will take place as part of the day.

That will be the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe theatrical release, Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be making its streaming debut around two months after opening in cinemas around the world.

If you never managed to head to the cinema to catch the film when it was playing, you can check out the trailer for the film below, and read our thoughts right here.