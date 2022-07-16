Thor: Love and Thunder post credits message was a "surprise" to Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi

HQ

If you've managed to head to cinemas to catch Thor: Love and Thunder, you probably caught the post credits scenes and messages. If you haven't had a chance to do that yet, well... this will be a little bit of a spoiler, so look away now!

HQ

What we're talking about is the message right at the end, which simply states that "Thor will be back", and it turns out this message was as much a surprise to fans as it was to the movie's director, Taika Waititi, and lead actor, Chris Hemsworth.

Because speaking with Insider recently, when asked about the message Waititi stated, "Well, guess what? That was a surprise to me, too." The director continued, "I'm not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, "Oh, shit. Really?" Even Chris was like, "What?" But, of course he'll be back. He's the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he's the most fun to watch."

As to whether that means the next Thor will be helmed by Waititi again, all the director had to add was, "Now, I don't know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it."

You can read our thoughts on Thor: Love and Thunder right here.