Thor: Love and Thunder opens to $300 million weekend at the global box office

Despite receiving critically-mixed reviews, reviews that have seen Thor: Love and Thunder receiving one of the lowest percentages on Rotten Tomatoes when compared to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movie has opened in theatres rather well.

Box Office Mojo's statistics show that Thor: Love and Thunder has opened to a $302 million first weekend, which puts it as one of the best opening weekends of the entirety of 2022. As for the split for the movie, $143 million of the total was domestic (the US), with $159 million coming from the rest of the world.

As for how that compares to the other Marvel movie to release so far this year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness launched to a $187 million domestic first weekend, and has gone on to earn $953 million at the box office globally. We will just have to wait to see whether Thor beats or gets close to Doctor Strange's success.

