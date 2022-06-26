Thor gives a rousing speech in latest Love and Thunder trailer

HQ

We're getting ever closer to the official premiere date for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, and with that being the case, we're seeing fresh looks at the movie pretty much everyday. We've had a batch of posters recently, and now today we have yet another trailer, albeit a short one at that.

In this trailer, we hear Chris Hemsworth's Thor giving a rousing speech to the people of New Asgard, while seeing various new looks at new scenes being cut and played over the top of that very speech.

Check it out in its entirety below, and look forward to watching the film in theatres when it opens on July 7 for UK fans and then on July 8 elsewhere.