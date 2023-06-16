Thor 5 may be on the table for Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth might currently be starring in Netflix's Extraction 2 (and you can read our review of it here, by the way) but a lot of people will instantly look at that handsome Australian face and connect him with the god of thunder Thor.

The question remains as to whether we'll ever see Hemsworth in a blonde wig again, but the actor told Entertainment Weekly that it could happen.

"I've got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what's happening in the next phase," he began. "There's always conversations, like with Extraction. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don't know."

But, it appears that there are conditions on what would make Hemsworth return to the role, even if things fall into place logistically. "I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character," he said. "If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable."

Would you want to see Chris Hemsworth return to the role of Thor?