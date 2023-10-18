Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway star in the Eileen trailer

HQ

A trailer for the upcoming drama/thriller Eileen has just released. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, best known for her work in Jojo Rabbit, Last Night in Soho, and Old, the film follows a young prison worker whose life is turned upside down when a glamorous new counsellor arrives.

This counsellor is played by Anne Hathaway, and quickly the two form a bond that then turns into an obsessive, parasitic relationship throughout the film. The movie is based on a 2015 book of the same name and was adapted into a screenplay by the original author.

It was first shown off in January of this year at Sundance Film Festival, but will be making its wider release on the 8th of December after a short stint as a limited theatrical release in the US.