Thomas Tuchel says he has no personal problem with Jude Bellingham after leaving him out of the call

England manager Thomas Tuchel has announced the squad list for the next World Cup qualifier games next week, and some have been surprised that he's left out the Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

"The last camp was only three and a half weeks ago and the teamwork and spirit was on the highest level. That is why we decided to invite the same group to this camp", said Tuchel, who called the same players that thrashed Serbia 5-0 in September.

Many reporters remember when Thomas Tuchel called Bellingham "repulsive" last year, forcing him to apologise and add nuance to his words about the 22-year-old rage outbursts. They asked the German coach if he had a problem with the midfielder, but he assured he doesn't have and the decision to leave him out seems mostly related to his slow start of the season (he hasn't yet finished a full match with Real Madrid after returning from shoulder injury).

"He is a special player, and for special players there can always be special rules. But we decided to keep with the straightforward decision of inviting the same group. Jude always deserves to be here. There is also the situation that he has not quite gathered his full rhythm again at Real Madrid", Thomas Tuchel said (via BBC).

Tuchel explained that he talked with Tuchel on the phone and Jude wanted to go, and assured he has not a personal problem with Bellingham, nor with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, also left out of the team. "Phil is back influencing and deciding games for Manchester City. Jack is very close to being back to the best version of himself".

