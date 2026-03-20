Thomas Tuchel reveals squad list for England friendlies, without Trent and with Maguire

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England manager Thomas Tuchel has picked the squad for the upcoming friendlies, the last international break before World Cup, the last squad before the definitive to be announced in May. The team will stay in England, playing against Uruguay and Japan at Wembley on March 27 and March 31.

And there are some surprises, like the omission of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid, Alex Scott from Bournemouth and Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. Reece James and Trevo Chalobah from Chelsea are also absent due to injury.

Among the notable surprises are Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United, Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Leeds, returning after five years, Dominc Solanke, returning for the first time since October 2024, and for the first time since November 2018, Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

Tuchel explained that he wanted to "bring players in that we haven't seen, who haven't played so much, to open up the picture and the competition for plane tickets to the US", and will divide the 35-man list in two camps, so in the teams may look very different between the two games.

England squad for friendlies before World Cup:

Goalkeepers:



Henderson



Pickford



Ramsdale



Steele



Trafford



Defenders:



Burn



Guehi



Hall



Konsa



Livramento



Maguire



O'Reilly



Quansah



Spence



Stones



Tomori



Midfielders:



Anderson



Bellingham



Garner



Henderson



Mainoo



Palmer



Rice



Rogers



Wharton



Forwards:



Bowen



Calvert-Lewin



Eze



Foden



Gordon



Kane



Madueke



Rashford



Saka



Solanke



What do you think of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for March 2026, the penultimate before World Cup?