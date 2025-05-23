Thomas Tuchel names his England squad for the June's World Cup qualifiers

HQ

Thomas Tuchel, former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager turned England national team head coach, named his first squad of players back in March for a handful of international games, with many curious to see how the German coach would approach turning a side that has notoriously failed to win trophies into a victor.

While his first attempt at silverware will come in the summer of 2026 at the World Cup, Tuchel first needs to ensure that England will be present at the major event. The next step on the qualification road will come in June when two matches are scheduled just before many players make a return to their clubs for the Club World Cup. With two matches planned against Andorra and Senegal (June 7 and 10, respectively), the latest England squad has been named.

Goalkeepers:



Jordan Pickford



Dean Henderson



James Trafford



Defenders:



Trent Alexander-Arnold



Dan Burn



Trevoh Chalobah



Levi Colwill



Reece James



Ezri Konsa



Myles Lewis-Skelly



Kyle Walker



Midfielders:



Jude Bellingham



Conor Gallagher



Morgan Gibbs-White



Jordan Henderson



Curtis Jones



Cole Palmer



Declan Rice



Morgan Rodgers



Forwards:



Harry Kane



Eberechi Eze



Anthony Gordon



Noni Madueke



Bukayo Saka



Ivan Toney



Ollie Watkins

