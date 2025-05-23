Thomas Tuchel names his England squad for the June's World Cup qualifiers

Thomas Tuchel, former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager turned England national team head coach, named his first squad of players back in March for a handful of international games, with many curious to see how the German coach would approach turning a side that has notoriously failed to win trophies into a victor.
While his first attempt at silverware will come in the summer of 2026 at the World Cup, Tuchel first needs to ensure that England will be present at the major event. The next step on the qualification road will come in June when two matches are scheduled just before many players make a return to their clubs for the Club World Cup. With two matches planned against Andorra and Senegal (June 7 and 10, respectively), the latest England squad has been named.