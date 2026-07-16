Thomas Tuchel expected to continue as England head coach until UEFA Euro 2028

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After England lost the World Cup semi-final to Argentina 2-1, many people are calling for the sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel, whose decisions to retreat after Anthony Gordon scored the first goal (bringing on a third centre-back, removing Gordon for defender Ezri Konsa, and later removing Declan Rice and Reece James for Nico O'Reilly and Dan Burn, as well as the decision to not use Madueke or Saka and use Morgan Rogers instead in the starting line up) caused Argentina to dominate the last 35 minutes of the match (and England only had 12% ball possession after Gordon's goal).

Eventually, Argentina inevitably scored: Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez scored and England suffered perhaps their most cruel defeat in World Cup history. And Tuchel? He still has the support of the Football Association and its chief executive Mark Bullingham, according to BBC.

In fact, the FA signed a contract extension with Tuchel in February: his contract was initially going to last only after World Cup, but before the competition trust in the German was high after a successful qualifying campaign, and he was given a contract extension until after the UEFA Euro Championship in 2028, which takes place in England, Wales, Scotland, and the Republic of Ireland.