Thomas Tuchel disapproves Bellingham's gestures while substituted: "behaviour is key"

Jude Bellingham was named MVP in the 2-0 victory over Albania, his first match starting for England since June, replacing Morgan Rogers, who had taken his position during Bellingham's injury and has earned his place for the World Cup team, leaving Thomas Tuchel with a dilemma. However, despite his good performance, Tuchel criticised the attitude of Jude when he was substituted in the 84th minute.

Bellingham gesticulated with his arms, frustrated for being substituted, but ended up shaking Tuchel's hand when he was leaving the pitch before sitting at the bench. Tuchel, asked about the moment in an interview with BBC Radio 5, said that he doesn't want to "make it bigger at the moment than it is", but reminded that "behaviour is key and respect towards the team-mates who come in. Decisions are made and you have to accept it as a player."

"My words stand, we are about standards, level and commitment to each other and respect to each other. We will not change or decision just because someone waves their arms."

Tuchel (who a few months ago called Bellingham "repulsive") didn't explain why he substituted Bellingham, but the player had already received a yellow card, another would have meant he would be suspended for the start of the tournament.