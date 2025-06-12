Thomas Tuchel defends Jude Bellingham after criticism towards his rage outbursts: "He's nice kid, very open, very intelligent"

HQ

Jude Bellingham got quite angry when his equaliser has ruled out by VAR on Tuesday's 3-1 England defeat against Senegal, and kicked the ball into their with the final whistle. Some people have been calling out Bellingham's temper recently, but Thomas Tuchel, England manager, defended his player... although he admitted he may be "a bit repulsive for my mother".

"I struggle to see that", Tuchel said, when asked if Jude should not be a starting player due to his performances recently by TalkSport. "I think it has to be the other way around, how we can have the best version of him and the best acceptance, and that people understand what he's bringing to us and that he's bringing a certain edge."

The German coach, however, admitted that his rage "needs to be channelled towards the opponent and towards our goal, not to intimidate team-mates or be over-aggressive towards teammates and officials, but always towards the solution, towards winning".

"He has the fire and I don't want to dim this down. He should play with this kind of fire, but the fire comes with some attributes that can intimidate you, maybe even as a teammate", adding that he's a nice kid, very open, very intelligent, but for people outside, that only see "the rage, the hunger, and the fire, he can come out in a way that can be a bit repulsive, for example, for my mother when she sits in front of the TV."

"She sometimes cannot see the nice, well-educated, well-behaved guy that I see".