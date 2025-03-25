HQ

Thomas Tuchel's era as England's manager has started with two victories and five goals, but against much, much worse rivals: Albania and Latvia (ranked 65 and 140 in the world; England is fourth). And so far, pundits in England aren't too high on the national team, believing there's still much work to do if they really want to take the World Cup next year.

"There has been little, so far, to distinguish Tuchel's team from the one that went before it. For long periods this was a deadly dull England performance", said Phil McNulty for BBC Sport, and said that thousands of seats were empty at Wembley before the final whistle.

He describes the victories as satisfactory, but expected given the level of their rivals, and now needs to find the "x-factor", something that he hasn't yet seen with the current team that inherited from Gareth Southgate.

The two matches were both clean sheet, with Harry Kane scoring in both, already 71 goals in 105 international appearances, and the girst goal with the Three Lions by Reece James, who hasn't had many minutes at Chelsea, but has convinced Tuchel, and so former England goalkeeper David James, who told BBC that his goal was one of the best free-kicks he's seen in a while, but also had caveats from the team's performance: "I felt at the beginning there was a plan from England that wasn't quite working, even if it was very disciplined".

Finally, John Murray, BBC Radio 5 correspondant, says that it will be the World Cup when Tuchel is ultimately judged, although there will be more exciting matches in September, October and November, including Serbia, ranked 32 in the world.