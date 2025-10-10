Thomas Tuchel complains about silent fans during England victory over Wales: "It could have helped us to regain energy in the second half"

HQ

England defeated their neighbours Wales 3-0 in a friendly match on Thursday night. Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka scored in the first 20 minutes, but it could have been a bigger punishment for Wales. In fact, Thomas Tuchel suggests that the result could have been better with a bit more enthusiasm from the crowd.

Despite a jam-packed Wembley Stadium with more than 78,000 spectators, the England manager complained that the fans were very silent. "We could have been 5-0 up at half-time. We couldn't score the fourth and fifth ones. The stadium was silent. We didn't get any energy back from the stands. We did everything to win", the German manager lamented. "It could also have helped us in the second half to regain energy and to regain rhythm".

"Today we were 3-0, after 23 minutes, we had ball-win after ball-win after ball-win and I felt like 'why is the roof still on the stadium? What's going on?'", he added, but didn't want to make a big deal out of it, saying it is not a problem, but still felt a little underwhelmed.

Next for England is a World Cup qualifying match against Latvia next Tuesday, where they could be one of the first European teams to secure a direct qualification spot for the competition.