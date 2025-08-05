Thomas Partey granted conditional bail after being charged with rape: will Villareal sign him?

HQ

Thomas Partey, the Ghanaian midfielder, charged with five counts of rape and one of sexual assault to three women, has been granted conditional bail. His bail conditions state he cannot contact any of the three women, and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

All those incidents happened between 2021 and 2022, all of them in London, when the footballar played for Arsenal. He has being investigated since 2022, but he was not publicly charged until last month, four days after his contract with Arsenal expired on June 30, 2025. As such, Arsenal declined to comment on the matter, simply reminding that "the player's contract ended on June 3" and that "due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.

On Tuesday, August 4, Partey was called to the Westminster Magistrates' Court, where he was given the bail. The trial will begin on September 2 at the Old Bailey, the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

The player is set to join Spanish club Villareal for one year contract, although that may change as the trial starts three days after the summer transfer market ends. Most of Villareal fans protested on the signing of Partey following his charges of rape. It's up to Villareal, a Champions League team next season, to make the decision about Partey: if they end up signing him, even if he ends up being cleared in court, fans will likely reject him...