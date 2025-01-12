Thomas Heurtel finds new club in Spain while his lawyer works in a lawsuit against Barça

HQ

Thomas Heurtel, French basketball player who was given a "no-show" by FC Barcelona at the airport (again...) hours after he was promised he would sign for the club, has found a new destination, and he will remain in Spain: Leyma Coruña.

Heurtel, 35 years old, was a brilliant star in Barça Basket when he arrived in 2017, but later all Barcelona fans came to hate him, when he signed with their rival, Real Madrid, in 2021. He then only lasted for one season in Madrid, and he didn't make many friends there either: he has concatenated controversies, including the French national team, which ruled him out for Paris 2024 after he negoatiated with Zenit Saint Petersburg, ignoring French veto on Russian clubs because of the war in Ukraine.

After a few months in a China club, he had negotiated with Barcelona for a return. But the strong backlash of the fans made the catalan club change his mind at the last minute. While his lawyer is working on a lawsuit against Barcelona for damages, Heurtel will play the rest of the season on the humble Leyma Coruña, a club in the northern region of Galicia, recently promoted, but currently 17th, penultimate on Liga ACB, with only four victories and eleven defeats.

His contract with Leyma Coruña has a clause that would allow him to exit if another team playing Euroleague shows interest. He will rejoin a former teammate in Real Madrid, Trey Thompkins. In 2022, both players went party in Athens the night before a match against Panathinaikos, an incident that pushed him out of the club.