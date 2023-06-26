Thomas Andrén on how to run a Massive studio creating tech and games within Ubisoft

HQ

On the eve of Ubisoft Forward in Los Angeles we got the chance to drop by its venue, The Magic Box, to sit down with Massive Entertainment's Thomas Andrén. The company's managing director welcomed Gamereactor and was willing to talk all things Massive from a more human, studio-wide point of view. This was complementary and in contrast to the other two more creative interviews that we also filmed with his developers to learn more about the company's two upcoming AAA, open world, action-adventure, movie-inspired blockbusters: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws.

Here you can watch the full chat with subtitles, but we've extracted a few excerpts below for those of you who rather keep reading...

"Yeah, we're super excited", Andrén admits when asked about the impact Star Wars Outlaws' reveal had in the team a few hours before, at the Xbox Games Showcase and how Massive and Ubisoft seemed to be 'stealing the show' in a way. "The feeling in the team, I was watching it with the team when we were preparing Ubisoft Forward, and the overall feeling is just, it's such a pleasure to have the opportunity to show what we're working on to the fans. So, we're super happy that we got this out now".

"I think passion all comes from our talent in the studio", he adds later in the conversation on the same topic. "Everything we do comes from the ground up so to say, that's where the creativity happens, and I think that, overall, I would say passion comes from our talent".

So, coming from Avatar, now Star Wars, what can Massive add to such beloved franchises in the gaming format given their principles?

"Overall, Massive is a studio focusing on quality, so of course that is the core of what we do", describes the MD. "We also have two amazing teams working with some of the biggest entertainment IPs in the world right now. And the collaboration we have globally also within Ubisoft, our partners in Ubisoft to create this game, it's a great opportunity for us right now".

If there's anyone out there who doesn't know, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (which is looking great after our first impressions) comes as the result of the close collaboration between Massive Entertainment and James Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment, so we asked about this collab to turn the movie's lore into a playable world. Coincidentally enough, both studios have been cutting edge in terms of applying new tech to their respective fields.

"When it comes to collaboration between the partners, it's been very good and very transparent all the way, and it's a really defined partnership between us", Andrén explains about working with Cameron's team. "So, collaborating on the creative processes, collaborating on production, and it's a very close collaboration, so it's an amazing partnership we have".

But other than two full game development teams, Massive also has a hand in Ubisoft Connect (Ubi's multiplatform service ecosystem) as well as, of course, in their own engine they originally created and then evolved until it became the publisher's tech trademark: Snowdrop.

"That's the fun part, because we are end-to-end", laughs the MD when asked how can one possibly manage such a multi-faceted company. "So we have our own game engine, Snowdrop, that is now becoming a global game engine for Ubisoft, being developed in many studios, so that is amazing that we have that opportunity to share that now with other games. And I think just on my way flying here, I was playing Mario + Rabbids, and the first thing that appears is of course the Snowdrop logo, so I think this is a very positive way forward in Ubisoft right now".

"And then we do the game development", he continues in the video, "we have our games, and we also have [Ubisoft] Connect, so we're end-to-end, and that's a unique position also, to be able to draw all the learnings from all these projects, to do the quality we need in our games in the end, and create what the fans are waiting for".

Besides, in terms of Snowdrop and its scalability (from a handheld device such as the Nintendo Switch up to the latest, more powerful hardware) in an ever-changing space with new releases every year, "we're collaborating of course with Snowdrop and partners, that's an ongoing process", and in Andrén's own words, "this engine is now becoming a global part, so the mandates in different studios are different, and working in a collaborative approach within Ubisoft, we can make sure that we're on the edge of where the development is going on the game engine, so it's a very positive process right now within Ubisoft".

"Snowdrop is there for the games", he later adds when asked about how the tech team base their new developments on their own artists' needs. "So everything we're doing in Snowdrop is there to improve the games that we're doing now and future games, of course, and now becoming global with the Snowdrop engine, it gives us a bigger opportunity to work with our artists and everyone to see what we need in the future".

With Massive being involved in products such as Avatar, Star Wars, and the Snowdrop tech, we put two and two together and wondered whether Massive could walk the same path as Epic Games, offering their engine as a tool for filmmakers to create richer fantasy worlds.

"I can't really talk about the future", Andrén wouldn't commit, "but the engine today is a great tool for our developers and it's a tool for the creative part also, with our directors and creative directors to use, for improving our games in the future as well, so it's an ongoing development and I can't really give you any details about anything else at this moment in time".

Nor would he confirm or deny any potentially new collaboration with Disney beyond the two aforementioned IPs despite our attempt, as "I think for us as Ubisoft Massive right now we're focusing on delivering one game in 23 and one game in 24, so that is our total focus right now, and what the future will bring I can't give you any details right now".

Finally and given all the different topics we wanted to learn more about life at Massive, which happens to be the name of their own behind-the-scenes docuseries, but we literally asked about the studio culture and the more human side of things at the office in Malmö.

"So first of all it starts with transparency and it starts with me as the MD at Massive of course", Andrén proudly replies. "To being transparent down in the organizations, we work very close with our employees, and having a good collaboration, finding ways to communicate what we're doing, cross-project in the studio, on technology and so on and so on, so it's an ongoing process and I think we're developing it all the time and improving it, but I think the Massive culture is a little bit unique in itself because it's very transparent, so it's a very creative culture".

However, one thing doesn't seem as ongoing as everything else: the growth of a studio that, again, became quite massive already in the past decade.

"I think we're very happy where we are right now", the MD concludes regarding potential expansions. "I think we have a good size of the studio, we can do what we want to do and right now we want to focus on getting these two games out to our fans. Right now we're stable, we like where we are right now".