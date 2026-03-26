This Yoshi bath bomb turns bath time into a horror scene

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There's no shortage of quirky merchandise based on Mario and his friends, but Lush's latest bath bomb is something out of the ordinary. Seemingly innocent and designed to look like the classic Yoshi egg, perfect for bubbles, play, and fun, what could possibly go wrong?

Because that's exactly what happens at first. It foams, fizzes, and a little colour appears. But once the egg dissolves in the water, red dye starts seeping out, turning the pleasant bath time into something straight out of a horror movie. A bloodbath!

The reactions were immediate. In clips circulating on TikTok and other platforms, you see children genuinely scared, and parents who aren't quite sure whether to laugh or cry. One post sums it all up quite aptly with the words:

"Thanks for traumatizing my kids"

The irony here is that Lush is otherwise known for its fairly kid-friendly products, which often focus on play. But in this case with the Yoshi egg, something has clearly gone a bit wrong. Check out the clip below.