This year's Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event is now live

Microsoft has kicked off this year's Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event, where you can now download 38 demos of upcoming indie titles for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Among these almost 40 games, there are actually nine new games that have been announced for Xbox in connection with this event. These are the pixel art roguelite brawler Metavoidal, Petey Pedro unBEETable Adventure, Potions: A Curious Tale, puzzle nature-building game Preserve, Robo Frenzy, RoboDunk, Seed of Heroes, Super Farming Boy and Yet Another Zombie Survivors.

The demos will be available for download until December 31st and you can find them by going into the Xbox Store from your Xbox and then into Games -> Games Home and then scrolling down to "Game demos".

You can see all the games in the list below:

XBOX INDIE GAME FEST DEMO EVENT 2024

