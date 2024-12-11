This year's Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event is now live
You can now download just under 40 new indie demos for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One as part of this year's Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event.
HQ
Microsoft has kicked off this year's Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event, where you can now download 38 demos of upcoming indie titles for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.
Among these almost 40 games, there are actually nine new games that have been announced for Xbox in connection with this event. These are the pixel art roguelite brawler Metavoidal, Petey Pedro unBEETable Adventure, Potions: A Curious Tale, puzzle nature-building game Preserve, Robo Frenzy, RoboDunk, Seed of Heroes, Super Farming Boy and Yet Another Zombie Survivors.
The demos will be available for download until December 31st and you can find them by going into the Xbox Store from your Xbox and then into Games -> Games Home and then scrolling down to "Game demos".
You can see all the games in the list below:
XBOX INDIE GAME FEST DEMO EVENT 2024
Aikyam (Thousand Stars Studio)
Anima Flux (Anima Flux)
Arctic Awakening (Goldfire Studios)
Big Helmet Heroes (Exalted Studio)
Cats on Duty (Prikol Team)
Cosmorons (Blind Squirrel Games)
Dahlia View (White Paper Games)
Dreamcore (Montraluz)
Escape from Ever After: Onboarding (Sleepy Castle Studio)
GigaBash (Passion Republic Games)
Islands of Winds (Parity Games)
KinnikuNeko: Super Muscle Cat (Kamotachi)
Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Galla Games)
Lost Twins 2 (Playdew)
Metavoidal (Yellow Lab Games)
My Little Universe (Estoty)
Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Polygon Treehouse)
Outbreak: Shades of Horror (Dead Drop Studios)
Petey Pedro unBEETable Adventure (Sparkley Barkely Games)
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate (Rocket Panda Games Japan)
Potions: A Curious Tale (Stumbling Cat)
Preserve (Bitmap Galaxy)
Puzzledorf (Stuart's Pixel Games)
Rhythm Towers (innoloop)
Robo Frenzy (YummyYummyTummy)
RoboDunk (Jollypunch Games)
Robots at Midnight (Finish Line Games)
Section 13 (Ocean Drive Studio)
Seed of Heroes (Vermillion Digital)
Spiral (Folklore Games)
Steel Seed (Storm in a TeaCup)
STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator (Ternox)
Super Farming Boy (LemonChili)
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon (Questline)
Turbo Overkill (Trigger Happy Interactive)
Universe For Sale (Tmesis Studio)
Unwording (Frostwood Interactive)
Yet Another Zombies Survivor (Awesome Games Studio)