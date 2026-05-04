This year's Call of Duty will not come to PS4 or Xbox One

Activision and Xbox haven't revealed anything noteworthy about this year's Call of Duty game yet, but it's an open secret that it's set to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. One report last year also claimed it'll be set in North and South Korea, and we'll know if it's true or not in the next couple of months. Not that we'll have to wait that long for the first official details.

Because Infinity Ward, Treyarch and the other developers of the franchise have revealed that 2026's Call of Duty game will not come to PlayStation 4, so it'll probably not launch on Xbox One either.

This isn't a detail they decided to share out of nowhere, as a so-called insider claimed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 was being playtested on PS4 yesterday. That's apparently not true, which means this year's CoD will be the first in thirteen years to not launch on last-gen consoles.

Do you think this means it'll be something really special in terms of graphics and/or gameplay?