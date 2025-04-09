This year marks the 10th anniversary of Xbox FanFest in Los Angeles, but the date will not coincide with the Xbox Games Showcase

HQ

Smell that? Spring is exploding, flowers and animals are bursting with life... and major companies and organisations are starting to warm up for the season of big summer gaming events. Just a few hours ago Xbox confirmed its double bill for 8 June with the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, where we can expect to hear about Fable, Halo and Gear of War, followed immediately afterwards by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct. But it looks like there will be more changes to Xbox's big gaming day this year, as changes have been announced at Xbox FanFest.

Traditionally, this in-person event for Microsoft's gaming division with its gamers has been held in the city of Los Angeles since the days of E3, and then continued with Summer Game Fest, but this year it has been announced that it will be digital-only on those dates. It might seem a little worrying, but it would be odd for Xbox to forgo their biggest PR event of the year with gamers, especially considering they're celebrating their tenth anniversary this year. Instead, in an email to fans posted by Geoff Keighley, it is announced that this special Xbox FanFest will be announced after the Showcase.

It's possible that Microsoft is preparing something special for the occasion, and may even be moving this year's celebration to Europe (Gamescom), in order to boost the brand on the continent and circumvent some recent trade restrictions.

What do you think, and will we see a very special Xbox FanFest in person this year?