This will be Jannik Sinner's next opponent after the US Open defeat

Jannik Sinner knows his next rival after the US Open defeat against Carlos Alcaraz early September. The Italian wasn't included in the Laver Cup Team Europe, and did not play in any other tournament since, but he is about to return to the China Open, a tournament he won in 2023 and was finalist in 2024 (losing to Alcaraz in the final).

This time, the Italian, World No. 2, will not cross paths with Alcaraz, who decided to participate in the Japan Open that will be played at the same time. Sinner's first will be against the Croatian Marin Cilic (on Wednesday or Thursday this week, time TBD).

Cilic, aged 36, is ranked 59 at the ATP rankings, and once had a career high of World No. 3 in 2918. He won US Open in 2014, reached two other Grand Slam finals, and won 21 titles in total, as well as a Silver Medal in doubles in Tokyo 2020. He was also finalist of the China Open in 2011.

If Sinner defeats him, he could face wild card Zhang Zhizhen, cheered by the local fans, in the second round. Alex de Miñaur and Jakub Mensik could wait in the semi-finals, and Alexander Zverev could be a potential finalist in the other side of the table.