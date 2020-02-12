This week's Red Dead Online update has been detailed

Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode is looking to be akin to Rockstar's sensation GTA Online, which is still acting as Rockstar's steady cash flow game mode and to make that happen, Rockstar is keeping on-track with its steady updates for the wild west online experience. This week in Red Dead Online, players will see 40% XP and Role XP boosts for the Moonshiner, Bounty Hunter, Trader and Collector roles, a limited-time return of the Morning Tail, Irwin and Eberhart Coats as well the Furred and Woodland Gloves, new permanent clothing items and more.

Twitch Prime subscribers will be getting a Collector's Bag and a Polished Copper Moonshine Still upgrade for free, PS+ subscribers will instead get three free Mash Refills and Trader Resupplies while the rest of us get a bunch of discounts and a challenge featuring a chocolate daisy, a yellow gold diamond ring and a two of cups tarot card.

Looking to learn more about this week's update? Check the official site out.