This weekend's Xbox Free Play Days is one for the ages, with six games available

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Generally, we tend to only report on the Free Play Days offerings for Xbox when it's providing users with a really broad and admirable selection. That certainly applies to this weekend's array, as six games are being featured for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Essential, Premium, and Ultimate to take advantage of in their entirety until Monday morning.

As for the games being featured this weekend, with the NFL season just getting underway, the brand new Madden NFL 27 is among the cut, which comes at a perfect time like F1 25 and its 2026 Season Pack, which is aligned with the Madrid Grand Prix in the days ahead.

Beyond this, subscribers can take advantage of Surviving Mars, Dustborn, CarX Drift Racing Online, and also the highest-profile game among the lot, Borderlands 4. Yep, you can throw yourself headfirst into Gearbox's most recent looter-shooter to travel to the planet of Kairos and to face off against the Timekeeper and his generals.

As is the case with all Play Days games, most of these titles are now also on offer, with Borderlands 4 being half-price, Dustborn being 85% off, CarX Drift Racing Online being around 60% off, and F1 25 being around a third of the price too.

Will you be playing any of these games or even picking up a discounted copy for the future?